GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner submitted the Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal to the City Council.

Education spending tops the proposed budget with 38 percent, general government appropriations account for nearly 31 percent; and City and School Department employee benefits, debt service, and property and liability insurance account for 31 percent.

The budget proposal shows an increase of approximately 7 percent over the current year’s operating budget from $54.5 million to $58.3 million. The spending plan reflects the rising costs to maintain services.

Nearly every city department has a reduction in the proposal due to surging costs such as goods and services to fuel, and increases in the school budget. The proposal does however include negotiated cost-of-living increases for the city’s valued employees.

“This budget is not one that includes excessive requests in expenses or staffing. In fact, it is the opposite, as we slowly recover from the adverse financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “We focused on a shared common purpose of providing a balanced City budget that realistically maintains services and programs for all Greenfield residents while confronting economic pressures that are beyond our control.”

“There are signs of recovery in our revenue picture,” noted Mayor Wedegartner. “Some local receipts, such as the Hotel and Meals taxes, are starting to return to pre-pandemic levels. Revenue from cannabis is also increasing with two additional dispensaries poised to open later this year.”