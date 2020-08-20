Efforts to get suicide prevention barriers along Gill bridge continues

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – The French King Bridge that links Gill to Erving presents views of Franklin County and the Connecticut River. But for decades, it also presents a place for people to take their own lives.

With an uptick in suicides in recent years, more action to prevent them is taking place. Stacey Hamel, the stepmother of a man who took his life on French King Bridge, spoke with 22News about the ongoing efforts to put suicide prevention barriers on the bridge.

“If it comes down to it and there’s something important going on and we have to line that bridge and line that road with people, with signs to show how necessary this is then that’s what we’ll do,” Stacey said.

Stacey’s stepson, Bryan, is one of two missing people who’ve attempted suicide from the bridge. She told 22News, “I want to try and make a difference in somebody’s life because this sucks.”

Bryan went missing in 2018 and now Stacey’s family is ready to fight for the barriers.

“I firmly and truly believe that those barriers give people that minute that they need, to change their life,” Stacey continued.

The railings on the bridge are only three and a half feet tall, which not only concerns local residents when it comes to people coming to the bridge in attempts to take their own life but also for the emergency services who come to service those calls and even visitors who come to frequently see the scenery from the bridge.

From 2009 to 2019 emergency services responded to 315 calls for potential suicides, just this year they got 13. MassDOT had the $3 million barrier project on its 2020 plan but took it off for 2021. They told Erving officials it’ll be back in 2022 but they’re still concerned.

Erving Town Administrator Bryan Smith told 22News, “Our concern is not being on the plan for one year takes the attention off this project.”

Analyzing the bridge’s structural and historical attributes and permitting still must take place before MassDOT presents their plans and starts construction.

Erving town officials will be meeting with MassDOT next week to discuss continuing the project.