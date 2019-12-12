Elderly couple unable to drop off 22News Toys for Tots donation gets surprise visit

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly Franklin County couple found a way to get their donated toys to our 22News lobby in Chicopee.

John and Donna Shippe had purchased a railroad set and a lifelike doll online, but they were unable to drive from their home in Shelburne Falls to drop the gifts off at 22News.

Giving to Toys for Tots means so much to John Shippe who’s 92, and his wife who’s 83. “Donna and I, we wanted to contribute,” John said. “We don’t know how many more years we got, so we wanted to contribute as much as we could.”

This isn’t the first time the Shippee’s have donated to Toys for Tots. But they couldn’t make the drive this year. John had called to 22News to inquire if it’s possible to ship the gifts through UPS.

Donna said 22News relieved a great deal of their concern, by coming to her front door so their gifts could get here before the final donation date on Monday.

“Thank you, thank you so much for coming here,” she said. “It’s beautiful. I just love it. It’s wonderful that we could do this.”

Within an hour, the gifts the Shippe’s had purchased for children in need were delivered to the 22News lobby. John and Donna will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in less than a month.