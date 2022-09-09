DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the driver in a deadly accident Monday morning in Deerfield.

The driver has been identified as 97-year-old Eugene DeFilippo of Easthampton. He died from injuries in a car accident on Route 116 at the intersection of Industrial Drive around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries but is expected to be okay.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was a commercial truck. The driver of that vehicle and the passenger cooperated with police and did not need any medical assistance.

Deerfield Police, Massachusetts State Police Troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and the Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the accident.