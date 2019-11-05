(WWLP) – Greenfield voters will decide on a new mayor, city councilors and ballot questions this election day.
22News is your local election headquarters and we’re Working for You with the election results.
Click here for Your Local Election Headquarters
Latest News:
- Election Results: Hampshire County mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
- Election Results: Greenfield mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
- Election Results: Berkshire County mayoral race, city council, school committee
- Election Results: Hampden County mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
- Tune In! Online Election Day special with expert analysis
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.