DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to Greenfield Road in Deerfield for smoke coming from a fixture on the ceiling Friday morning.

According to the Deerfield Fire Department, at around 7 a.m. crews arrived and found the fire was caused by faulty electrical and it extended between the 2nd and 3rd floor.

(Deerfield Fire Department)

Members of the South Deerfield and Greenfield fire departments assisted and the Deerfield police helped assist traffic in the area.