Emergency medical response upgraded in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Greenfield signed a contract that will provide advanced life support ambulance services at no cost to the city.

The new contract with American Medical Response of Massachusetts provides Greenfield with a professional medical response and deployment plan through 2022.

AMR will supply the town with two advanced life support ambulances — around the clock.

“Well I feel like it’s certainly more reassuring and the fact that it’s at no extra cost to the town is actually great news,” said Laren Crigler of Greenfield.

According to Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan, the town responds to about 3,000 emergency calls annually, including more than 300 ambulance transports.

Strahan told 22News, the advanced life support ambulances will provide the town with a primary emergency medical response.

“And with the combination of a new contract and the expanded work of the fire department we have a very state of the art EMS program for the citizens and visitors of the town of Greenfield,” added Strahan.

And just within the last month, Greenfield Fire purchased two ambulances — both used and customized — to assist AMR with emergency calls.

Strahan told 22News, they hope to have both ambulances in service by August. The AMR emergency ambulance services started last month.