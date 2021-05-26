Energy Park in Greenfield reopens

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Energy Park in downtown Greenfield got a much needed facelift and is now open to the public.

The Greenfield Recreation posted on Facebook that the park on Miles Street is now open and thanks the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the new paint on the Caboose and Stage area. They also wanted to thank the Master Gardeners who worked to keep the gardens looking beautiful all season long.

Energy Park is 1.25 acres located along the Boston and Maine Railroad yard at the former Greenfield Train Station that was demolished in the 1960’s. The City of Greenfield obtained the property after orders were taken from unpaid taxes by the owner.

The park began development in 1997 and is now home to sustainable energy exhibits, picnic tables, play structure, gardens, and a bandstand used for weekly music concerts.

The Greenfield Recreation is also holding the fireworks event on Friday, July 2 from Beacon Field.