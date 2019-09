ERVING, Mass (WWLP) – Erving Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect.

According to the Erving Police Department, the person in the photos is wanted for questioning related to a larceny from a local business on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m.

(Erving Police Department)

If you recognize this man and have any information you are asked to call 413-423-3310.