ERVING, Mass. (WWLP)– The Erving State Forest in Erving is now closed until further notice.

Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) had initially closed the state park last Friday for the weekend to assess damage from a severe storm on Thursday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon DCR sent out a news advisory saying the park will remain closed while they address the storm damage.

A microburst tore through Erving and Warwick that caused significant damage including uprooted trees and downed power lines leaving hundreds of residents without power.

All camping reservations are now cancelled and will be fully refunded. The park is not open to visitors.