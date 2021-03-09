Eversource begins energy efficiency project at housing for seniors in Greenfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource partnered with the Greenfield Housing Authority (GHA) announced a project that will work on energy efficiency improvement in a low-income, senior, and disabled housing facility.

The energy efficiency upgrades at the Elm Terrace Apartments, include the installation of 180 heating and cooling systems that will help save an estimated $5,000 in annual energy costs.

“We’re pleased to continue to advance energy efficiency solutions and help our customers save on costs, particularly during the pandemic. The housing authority has been a great partner every step of the way, and we can’t wait to see how the year-after-year savings help them re-invest in their mission to serve the Greenfield community,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian.

The project is being provided at no cost to the GHA, and the new heating and cooling systems will allow residents to have control of individual heating and cooling.

“We run the Greenfield Housing Authority on a tight budget and are always looking for ways to save on operating costs so we can put more back into the community for our residents, including providing social services,” said Greenfield Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Guerino.

The GHA also made other energy efficiency improvements at the Elm Terrace Apartments, including LED bulbs, bathroom exhaust fans, smart thermostats, and air-source heat pumps for individual units.