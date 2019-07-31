Eversource crews cleaning up down wires and broken poles in Deerfield after microburst

DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Eversource Crews in Deerfield are busy cleaning up an area of Mill Village Road, after significant damage from Tuesday’s microburst.

Eversource is fixing a down wire that is a result of several broken poles along this road.

According to DPW Superintendent Kevin Scarborough, several other areas of Deerfield were impacted as well.

There are multiple trees and wires down on river road and in the vicinity of School House Road.

As of Wednesday night, Scarborough said the power is still on in a lot of places in town.

As far as clean up goes, Scarborough said trees cannot be touched until Eversource turns off the power.