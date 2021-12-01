Evidence seized by Greenfield Police being auctioned

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Evidence seized by the Greenfield Police is being sold at auction on Friday.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, items seized as evidence will be available on for sale at Douglas Auctioneers beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. There is a solar power trailer and new pellet stove available. The police say that some of the items listed were not seized as evidence and do not belong to the City of Greenfield.

Additional items include, brewery items, dishwasher, dehumidifiers, assorted tools, log splitter, furniture, art and more.