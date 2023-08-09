GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield DPW will be performing excavation work at an intersection over the next few days.

According to the City of Greenfield, the excavation work will be on Adams Road and Woodland Drive. This section of Adams Road will only be open to one-lane traffic during the excavation.

The work is expected to take several days to complete.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.