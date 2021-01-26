Explosion and fire at Greenfield home, one person taken to hospital

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Greenfield are working to control a fire at a home on Prospect Street, following an explosion there.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the explosion. There is no word at this time on the severity of those injuries.

Because the building has been compromised due to the explosion, firefighters have been forced to fight the fire from the outside, using aerial ladders to spray water through the roof.

People are being asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters space to work safely.

Fire crews from Turners Falls, Bernardston, Deerfield, and Brattleboro, Vermont have been called-in to assist the Greenfield Fire Department.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.