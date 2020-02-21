Extravaganja to be held in Greenfield this year

Breaking News
GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The pot festival “Extravaganja” is moving to Greenfield this year.

The UMass Cannabis Reform Coalition said the 29th annual cannabis rally will be held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds on April 19th.

Since 2016, Extravaganza was held at the Three County Fair Grounds in Northampton and before that, it was held in Amherst.

It is free for all ages and is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For cost and details of parking visit their website.

Thousands of people attend the event every year.

