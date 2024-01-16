A plane owned by Fly Lugu Flight School in Westfield crashed at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Franklin County

LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a preliminary report on the plane crash that killed three people in Leyden.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Beechcraft Baron 55 airplane owned by Fly Lugu Flight School crashed in a small clearing in the woods near the Leyden Wildlife Management Area. Three people were found dead and have been identified as 53-year-old Fredrika Ballard of Southwick, 68-year-old William Hampton of Indian Orchard, and 29-year-old Chad Davidson of Woodstock, Connecticut.

Ballard was the owner of the Fly Lugu Flight School in Westfield, Hampton was a flight instructor, and Davidson was a student pilot.

Since then, the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been investigating the crash. In the FAA preliminary report released on Tuesday, the plane crash has been identified as accidental but the cause of the crash is still unknown. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The plane left Barnes Airport in Westfield at around 11:06 a.m. on Sunday. According to FlightAware, the aircraft was in flight heading north for 19 minutes reaching a maximum altitude of 4,475 feet at 11:25 a.m. Police received a 911 call of a plane crash reported by dog walkers at around 11:30 a.m. and found the plane crash site around 12:30 p.m.