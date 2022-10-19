GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall foliage has once again painted the New England region in red, yellow, and orange as we reach peak here in western Massachusetts.

As we head into the latter half of October, the foliage is past its peak in northern New England and Western Massachusetts is as colorful now as any point in the year. From early September to November, tourists from all over the country flock to the Northeast for some of the most scenic views of foliage in the country.

“This is really beautiful we don’t have this on Long Island.. enjoying the foliage, beautiful scenery at every turn every place we stopped you know every tourist place we stopped at was just beautiful phone full of pictures head full of memories,” said Russell Montero from West Hempstead, New York.

The recent weather combined with the peak of fall foliage has created the ideal conditions for business.

“We keep miraculously having these nice warm weekends so until that kind of stops I think we’re still gonna see people out and about, just spending time with friends and family and having a good time,” said Kim Stephens, owner of Hagers Farm Market.