SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – With Fall Foliage along the Mohawk Trail now at its peak, there was no better time than this weekend to admire the wonders of nature as they exist in Franklin county.

Businesses like Hager’s Farm Market in Shelburne Falls benefited from increased traffic from all over New England, attracted by the promise of seeing the explosion of colorful leaves along Route 2, better known as the Mohawk trail.

Chip Hager, a co-owner of Hager’s Farm Market said, “It’s been good, a lot of people on the road, a lot of traffic, a lot of people looking for leaves. I think a lot of people are traveling day trips a lot more because of the gas prices.”

Since travelers first discovered the Mohawk Trail generations ago, weekends during October have been the prime times for watching the colors change along the dozens of miles that comprise this legendary stretch of road. Hager’s Farm Market provides an excellent vantage point to see how this terrain comes alive during fall foliage season.

Kim Stevens, of Hager’s Farm Market said, “it’s been very good. We see a lot of traffic, a lot of people with their families, friends stopping by. There’s been a lot of people on the trail checking out the leaves. The colors are very nice this year, a lot going on on Route 2, it’s been very good.”

With the leaf peeping season reaching its peak here in Franklin county, it’s been a memorable time for visitors. Many of whom come from across the world and the local businesses that greet them as they have for so many years here along the Mohawk Trail.