Fall foliage is important to Franklin County businesses

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fall color brings people from all over to western Massachusetts.

The weather we’ve been having this fall has led to a delay in the leaves changing, but we’re finally starting to see more color in Franklin County.

“It’s starting to look nice up in Charlemont we’re getting a little bit of foliage now,” said Sarah Slowinski of Charlemont.

The fall foliage season is important to businesses in Franklin County. At Brad’s Place on Main Street in Greenfield they typically see an increase in business this time of year.

“Downtown, on the weekends especially, people are moving around, they’re out, they’re site seeing. Look at how nice it is today. We’re lucky because we get a lot of breakfast people,” said Dan Devine, the owner of Brad’s Place.

There are plenty of places to visit in Franklin County right now. “There are some really beautiful spots to stroll around, Historic Deerfield is beautiful, Shelburne Falls is really beautiful. Walking down into downtown Greenfield is a really pretty location. So there are a lot of different stops here,” said Diana Szynal, the Executive Director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.



Even though the leaves are delayed this year we are starting to see some nice color showing up here in western Massachusetts.