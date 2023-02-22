Several birds were killed when a tree fell on an enclosure at the Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Conway.

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP)– Several birds were killed at a bird rehabilitation center after a tree fell on an enclosure.

Tom Ricardi operates the Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Conway. He has been rescuing and caring for birds of prey for more than 50 years. The center currently houses 60 raptors inside around 30 enclosures.

According to Ricardi, a massive pine tree tore through one of the property’s cages and flattened another after the tree was uprooted during a wind storm about a week and a half ago.

“The problem is the tree is so big it’s not something the average person can handle,” said Ricardi. “I was fortunate enough to get Cotton Tree Service, so they’re gonna come up and take care of it this weekend. And I’ll tell you, I’ve had a lot of people call me and offer their help and it’s really a nice feeling.”

Those interested in donating to help with repairs and support the work being done at center can send a check or money order to: the Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 26, Conway, MA 01341. The facility is a nonprofit and contributions are tax-deductible.