TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – In the spirit of the long-standing Great Falls Festival, Falls Fest is set to illuminate Turners Falls’ thriving local business and arts community.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., will take over Avenue A and Third Street, inviting residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the town’s vibrant culture.

This celebration of Turners Falls is made possible with the generous financial support of the Town of Montague, 253 Farmacy, and Greenfield Savings Bank, ensuring that Falls Fest remains free for all to enjoy.

An Iconic Headliner and Musical Delights

The highlight of Falls Fest will be a performance by The James Montgomery Band, a legendary figure in the Blues music scene for over four decades. Montgomery, who has shared the stage with musical giants like Aerosmith, The J. Geils Band, Bonnie Raitt, and Bruce Springsteen, will grace the Peskeompskut Park bandshell on Avenue A and Fourth Street at 4:45 p.m.

The musical journey at Falls Fest begins with Curly Fingers DuPree at 1:15 p.m., followed by Valley favorites Trailer Park. To complement the musical experience, attendees can indulge in libations from local breweries, including Pioneer Valley Brewing Company, Berkshire Brewing Company, Honest Weight, Element, and Headwater Cider, at the adjoining beer garden, open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Avenue A and Spinner Park: A Showcase of Local Talent

The festivities continue along Avenue A at Spinner Park, located at the corner of Fourth Street. This pocket park will be the stage for a diverse array of acoustic music performances by talented artists like Tommy Filiault, Jenny Burtis, Jim McRae, Adelaide Fay, Burrie Jenkins, and the duo of Kevin McCarthy & Bruce Richardson.

The Rendezvous, Shea Theater, and More

The Rendezvous, located at 78 Third Street, will shine the spotlight on its own unique charm. Patrons can savor the drink special at the original 1934 bar or enjoy the outdoor patio, where the internationally renowned Wes Brown Jazz Trio will perform at 2 p.m. Later in the evening at 6 p.m., Turners Falls’ own Stella Kola, recently featured on NPR, will enchant the audience with their dreamy folk stylings on the VOO stage. An underwater-themed AFTER PARTY, featuring the captivating imagery of award-winning photographer Lisa Beskin, will commence at 9:30 p.m.

For those feeling crafty, the Shea Theater Arts Center Makers Market offers a selection of locally handcrafted items, fast fashion with Sydney Greenly-Kois, and a chance to create your own jewelry with The Curious Thimble. Musician and storyteller Ashley Kramer will share classical myths at 5 pm, followed by a BYO instrument improv session at 6 p.m. Karaoke with DJ Kouch and dancing with SpookAround promise to keep the fun going throughout the day.

Outdoor Adventures and Educational Offerings

If you’re more of the outdoorsy type, the Great Falls Discovery Center at 2 Avenue A is the place to be. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can learn how to navigate with a map and compass, with the option to participate in an orienteering course led by Zeke Jakub of Conservación Panamá. The Friends of the Montague Public Libraries will also be present, offering free books for kids, and the students of Awesome Art in Motion will perform a choreographed dance piece from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details, event maps, and a comprehensive schedule, please visit www.fallsfestturners.com. Falls Fest promises a day of community spirit, artistic expression, and local pride that shouldn’t be missed.