Families enjoy holiday lights display at Franklin County Fairgrounds

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A visit this weekend to the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield has been an inspiring way to deepen one’s Christmas spirit.

It was a busy evening Sunday as people drove through the 35 different light displays at the fairgrounds. The event kicked off this weekend and runs on the weekends of December 4th and December 11th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

22News caught up with some people checking out the lights Sunday night.

“It’s a way to get people out in this crazy year we’ve had, get people to come and enjoy a little bit, and in our cars,” said Steve Dejoy, a Franklin County Fair Board of Directors member. “We’re all social distance, we’re all safe. It’s been a great event for the community.”

Admission to Light Up the Fairgrounds is $5 per car, with proceeds going to local nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County.