Family forced out of home after “stubborn” three-alarm fire in Erving, fire chief says

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in the Prospect Heights Lane area has been forced out of their home after a three-alarm fire Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

Erving Fire Department Chief Chris Blair told 22News the cause of the fire at 15 Prospect Heights Lane has not been determined, but they do believe it was caused by a lightning strike. Crews were called to the area shortly after 5 p.m., when smoke started coming up from the roof.

The family was able to get out of the home with their dogs before crews arrived and one firefighter was treated for heat-related injuries at the site.





The fire initially began as a one-alarm but progressed to become a three-alarm fire into Tuesday night. Chief Blair described the fire as “stubborn,” and it took about an hour and a half for crews to control the fire.

The family won’t be able to return home for some time.

Multiple fire departments are assisting, including Orange, Northfield, Greenfield, Turners Falls, New Salem, Athol, Bernardston, Warwick, Montague, Wendell, and Gill.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.