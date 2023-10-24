GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, November 2nd, Greenfield Community College (GCC) invites the community to an evening of family fun and valuable information about MassReconnect.

Family Night at GCC promises an exciting lineup of family-friendly activities, making it an event suitable for everyone interested in exploring MassReconnect, a program offering free community college education to Massachusetts residents aged 25 and older.

The event, which will run for 5 to 8 p.m. in GCC’s core lobby, includes various engaging activities for families. The Franklin County YMCA will set up an inflatable gaga ball pit and offer arts and crafts, ensuring entertainment for all age groups. There will be music, food, and games to further enhance the festive atmosphere.

Family Night at GCC offers a unique opportunity for attendees to learn more about MassReconnect. They can meet with staff members from Admissions, Advising, and Student Financial Services. For those ready to take the next step, they can even submit their applications to GCC during the event.

While Family Night is geared towards families, it is open to anyone curious about MassReconnect or considering enrollment at GCC. To receive email or text reminders about the event, interested individuals can sign up on GCC’s Family Night website.

GCC President Michelle Schutt extended a warm welcome to all interested in furthering their education with the support of MassReconnect. “There is still plenty of time to enroll for spring!” President Schutt emphasized. GCC’s spring semester will commence on January 24, 2024, with applications currently being accepted.

MassReconnect, a state-funded initiative, enables Massachusetts residents to access free community college education. Eligibility requirements for the program include:

Being at least 25 years old

Having been a Massachusetts resident for at least one year before the start of the semester

Having no prior degrees

Enrolling in a minimum of six credits per semester in an approved program of study leading to an associates degree or certificate

Maintaining satisfactory academic progress

Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Patrick Tanner, Interim Dean of Enrollment Management, commented on the success of MassReconnect, emphasizing its value alongside GCC’s numerous free support services. These services include a laptop lending program, counseling services, food pantry, tutoring, and more, all of which help students succeed.

For those interested in GCC and the MassReconnect program, visit their website for further information and the application process.