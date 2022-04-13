ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – The family is in search of a missing Erving man who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

According to Erving Police Chief Holst, 51-year-old Eric Bouley is described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a short beard. He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Eric’s sister Diane says he was last seen leaving his house wearing black pants, a grey sweatshirt, and maybe a hat.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Diane Bouley at 413-824-5216.