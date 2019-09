DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called after a farm equipment caught fire in Deerfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Deerfield Fire, crews were called to Stillwater Road at around 3 p.m. A corn chopper was found to be fully involved in flames, close to the road.

The fire caused the road to closed for some time while fire crews put out the flames with water and foam.

Photo: Deerfield Fire Department

Photo: Deerfield Fire Department

Photo: Deerfield Fire Department

Photo: Deerfield Fire Department

Photo: Deerfield Fire Department

Photo: Deerfield Fire Department

There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined.