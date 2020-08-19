Farren Care Center in Turners Falls plans to close at end of year

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England Senior Communities applied to close long-term care at Farren Care Center in Turners Falls and transfer its residents to a new site.

In the proposal, the long term medical and behavioral health disorder residents at Farren Care Center would have the option to transfer to a different facility in Holyoke.

The currently proposed plan is to close the programs at Farren Care Center by the end of 2020. In the application to the state Department of Public Health, iCare Health Network would take over Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke from Trinity Health, the new site for the residents.

If the state allows the decision, the town of Montague and Trinity Health will do a study to see what the future is of the Farren Care building. Christine Looby, Communications Regional Executive Director at Trinity Health, spoke with 22News about the proposal to close long-term care at the facility.

“That physical plant is in need of extensive repair. So in that sense, it is not able to provide efficient care for the complex residents who live there,” Looby explained.

The 105 residents currently at Farren Care Center have the option to move to Mount Saint Vincent. If the proposal goes through, Trinity Health will have no long-term medical condition or behavioral health programs in Franklin County.

The transfer of the facility and potential closure of the Farren Care programs now awaits a final decision from the state.