Federal investigation at home on State Road in Whately

Franklin County

by: Nancy Asiamah

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and federal authorities have been investigating a home in Whately since early Tuesday morning. 

Whately Police Sgt. Donald Bates confirmed with 22News that federal investigators have been looking into a home on State Road.

As of late Tuesday night, all questions are being referred to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. 

Sgt. Bates said the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office will be issuing a statement on Wednesday. 

This story is developing. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available. 

