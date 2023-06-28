GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Department of Public Works is working on fixing a water main break that was found Wednesday morning at Tyler Place on Federal Street.

According to the City of Greenfield, Federal at Main Street to Church Street will be closed most of Wednesday as the DPW fixes the break.

The right and left turn lanes from Main Street onto Federal Street will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured to High and Church streets. Federal southbound will be open for access to Main Street and for businesses on that street.