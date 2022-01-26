Fifth Street pedestrian bridge restoration begins this spring

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian bridge in Turners Falls will be replaced. The Fifth Street Pedestrian Bridge connects Turners Falls to Greenfield, making it an important route for people without a vehicle.

The $770,000 grant was awarded to the town of Montague and comes from the state. Thanks to the grant, the town will not have to use it’s own money for it’s restoration of the bridge. 22News spoke with the town of Montague administrator about this grant.

“People have to understand that there really are a lot of people who are on foot or on bicycles who use that route to get to greenfield to the vicinity of stop and shop,” said Montague Town Administrator Steve Ellis.

The bridge renovation is set to begin this spring. They hope that the bridge renovation will be complete by late summer or early fall at the latest.