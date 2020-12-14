Fill a fire truck toy drive at Greenfield High School on Tuesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The Greenfield Fire Department is collecting toys at Greenfield High School in efforts to fill a fire truck up with gifts for an the annual “Giving Back Together, Toy Drive” on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

For the past seven years, Heather Taylor has hosted the “Giving Back Together, Toy Drive” for children in Franklin County around the winter holidays. This year, they’re expecting to need even more toys for children due to the economic hardships that many families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year they gave toys to nearly 400 children. This year they hope to give toys to at least 500 children.

They’re only accepting new toys due to safety concerns with COVID-19. Taylor told 22News, they’re especially looking for toys for children ages 13 to 17. As well as body products and stocking stuffers.

They will be collecting toys until December 22 when the toys will be distributed. Between December 21 and 22 any last minute donations should go directly to Faith Church in Greenfield.

Typically, Taylor stores the toys between the Greenfield Fire Department and Faith Church. But due to COVID-19, the fire department isn’t allowing people to come in and out of the fire station to donate toys. So instead this year Taylor, another volunteer and a Faith Church on Silver Street in Greenfield where people can donate. This year they also have an Amazon wish list which you can find here.

Other donation locations are listed below:

Toys will be distributed on December 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Faith Church. Distribution will be first come, first serve for toys. No prior sign up is needed but you will need to bring proof of having a child (birth certificate, school record, etc.) and personal proof of identification of the adult.