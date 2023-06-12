GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the final week that the Greenfield Library will be open at its location at 402 Main Street.

The doors will close on Monday, June 19th so staff can get everything ready for the move over to the new library next month. The Leavitt-Hovey House has been used as the city’s library since 1909.

“We loved the Leavitt-Hovey House as a library for all the years we had it as a library, but it was never built as one. This is the first, we call it, a purpose-built library in the city of Greenfield. We never had a real library,” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner told 22News.

From June 19th through July 12th, the library will be closed. During that time digital resources and virtual programs will still be available online. The new library will open on Monday, July 13th right next door to the current library building.

Anna Bognola has been named as the new library director beginning July 10th She is taking over for Ellen Boyer, who is retiring.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the director of the Greenfield Public Library and thrilled to be able to serve the community of Greenfield in this role,” said Bognolo. “I strongly believe that libraries are essential components of thriving communities, and I look forward to working with the staff, board and community to continue the Greenfield Public Library’s great work and to create a vision for how the library can best serve and adapt to the growth and changes in Greenfield and Franklin County.”

