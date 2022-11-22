GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Charity and community was on full display in Greenfield Tuesday evening where another successful Monte’s March came to an end.

The “Finish Line Feast” being held to celebrate the close of this annual 43-mile two-day walk from Springfield to greenfield to help end hunger. The money raised will be benefitting the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Tuesday night’s celebration took place at Hawks and Reed where guests were provided with food and drink from local restaurants. Monte’s March is inching closer to their goal of raising half a million dollars which organizers expect to surpass in the next few days.

“Our mission is to feed our neighbors in need and lead the community in hunger and we’re doing that right here,” said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. “We believe everyone has a right to healthy food, regardless of their circumstances and that $500,000 translates into the equivalent of 2-million meals of food.

The goal of raising half a million dollars during this year’s two day event amounts to nearly 2-million meals.