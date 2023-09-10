COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) — A fire destroyed a barn, farm equipment and killed some livestock at Hager’s Farm in Colrain Saturday morning.

The Colrain Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a large column of smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, they identified the source of the smoke, a barn on Merrifield Lane at Hager’s Farm.

Firefighters say they found the barn fully engulfed and other structures were threatened. Mutual aid was requested from at least 15 communities and fill sites were established to provide water for the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.