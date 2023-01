COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Franklin County have worked through the morning hours to put out a fire on Route 112 in Colrain.

According to the Colrain Firefighters’ Association, the town’s fire department and mutual aid from nearby towns were called in to put out a fire on the 300 block of Main Road (Route 112).

Drivers are being told to avoid the area at this time.