LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Leverett Fire Department was sent to put out a brush fire on Saturday.

According to the Leverett Fire Department, there was a fast-moving, wind-driven brush fire on Saturday. The Montague Center Fire Department and the Shutesbury Fire Department also arrived to help put out the fire.

Photo courtesy of the Leverett Fire Department

The fire crews were able to control the fire and put it out, and managed to contain it to one acre.