DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Fire District was sent to a residence on River Road for a brush fire on Sunday.

According to the Deerfield Fire District, the owner of the home had legally gotten and burned a brush pile on Sunday. At around 8:00 p.m., the owner realized that the fire had rekindled and had spread through the leaf cover and into a hollow tree.

Crews quickly put out the fire and soaked the area, which was 20×20, and then put out the fire in the tree.

This fire is a reminder that it is still burning season and conditions are continuing to dry out and the permit to burn brush might close at any point. All fires must be completely put out by 4:00 p.m. of the day that the permit is for, and you must have the means to put out the fire at the location.