SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a fire threatening a barn in South Deerfield Thursday night.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, crews were called to Hobbie Road for a reported animal pen on fire threatening a barn. Upon arrival, the homeowners were able to put out the fire with buckets before the fire was able to spread into the barn.

Firefighters soaked the affected area and near the side of the barn. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.