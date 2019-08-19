Fire in Orange caused by burning debris

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – A fire that fully burned a barn and a nearby home on Moss Brook Road in Orange last Wednesday was caused by burning debris that wasn’t put out properly.

According to Cynthia Oullette, Department of Fire Services, the burning debris wasn’t extinguished properly and spread to an outbuilding which then spread to other outbuildings as well as the nearby home.

Orange firefighters arrived to find a barn that was fully involved collapsing and extending to the home. A father and his 5-year-old son had to crawl out of a first-floor window to get out of the burning home.

Flames had advanced significantly and the house was a total loss. Orange firefighters remained in the area until about 1:00 p.m. There were no injuries.

Oullette said as a reminder, open burning, which ended May 15, is legal under certain conditions as specified by the Department of Environmental Protection and the fire code.

Learn more about open burning and outdoor fire safety on their website.