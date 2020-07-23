Fire in Orange determined to be intentionally set

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man will be summonsed to Orange District Court to face charges in connection with a fire on 80 West Main Street in Orange on July 17, according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal and the Orange Fire and Police Chiefs.

According to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, the fire in the two family home was determined to be intentionally set and all other causes were ruled out. No one was home at the time.

According to Orange Fire Rescue, firefighters received a report around 7:42 p.m. from someone driving by the home who saw smoke coming from the residence.

When firefighters arrived they could see smoke and flames showing from the first-floor kitchen area. When they entered the building they could see heavy smoke and flames from the kitchen. Mutual aid from several surrounding fire departments was requested.

It took the Orange Fire Department two hours to put out the fire.

Members of the Orange Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal all investigated the fire.

The investigative team was able to develop a suspect, a local man, who they believe intentionally set the fire.