Fire officials urging drivers to pay attention after car went over cone near rollover crash on I-91 in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials in Deerfield are urging drivers to use extreme caution when approaching the area of an accident after a vehicle drove over caution cones while crews were assisting with a crash on I-91.

According to the Deerfield Fire District, crews were initially called to I-91 southbound for a tractor-trailer that had lost its trailer around 2:14 p.m. Crews canceled that call upon arrival.

At 3:40 p.m., Deerfield fire crews along with the South Deerfield Fire District and South County ambulance were called to a rollover crash on the northbound section of I-91, about 3 miles north of the tractor-trailer.





The operator of the vehicle was uninjured and refused treatment. Crews had to use a wrecker to tow the vehicle. A photo shared by the fire department on Facebook shows a car laying sideways and tangled in a wooded area with its trunk wide open.

While crews were attending to the rollover crash, Deerfield fire officials said a passing vehicle drove over one of their bright orange caution cones. No firefighters were injured, and the car did not hit their engine.

“Please use extreme caution when approaching [an] accident scene. We all want to go home to our families. The few minutes of inconvenience is better than someone on the scene getting hurt or killed,” the fire department stated in the Facebook post.