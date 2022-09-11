DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the evening of Saturday, September 10, Deerfield Fire District was called to a residence on Hoosac road for a reported structure fire.



Courtesy of Deerfield Fire District.

The Police Department confirmed that there was smoke showing from the residence that prompted them to start from South Deerfield and Conway as a precaution.

Upon arrival, the Deerfield Fire crew were able to knock down the fire with an extinguisher. Firefighters stayed on the scene to check for extensions and to remove the stove and the hood from the home. There were no injuries.