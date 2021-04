BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Colrain Firefighters arrived at a residence on Woodward Road after a call for smoke on the second floor.

The fire was located in the ceiling of a bathroom, which then extended into other parts of the home. According to the Colrain Firefighters’ Association, the fire was put out quickly.

The Buckland and Shelburne Falls fire departments also assisted. No injuries have been reported.