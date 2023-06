ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in eastern Franklin County worked to put out a fire at a building in the town of Orange.

According to the Orange Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Tully Road near the intersection of Fryeville Road. Multiple fire units and tanker trucks were called in and the firefighting effort continued until about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Additional details on the fire are expected to be released later today.