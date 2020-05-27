Firefighter injured, barn destroyed in Leverett fire overnight

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – A barn was completely destroyed during a fire Tuesday night in Leverett.

Leverett Fire Chief John Ingram told 22News, just before 6:50 p.m., crews were called to 82 Long Hill Road where they saw a two-story barn in flames.

Ingram said at least six multiple fire departments assisted the fire and provided water tanks because there were no hydrants in the area. While putting out the fire, one crew member suffered a shoulder injury but is expected to be okay.

Crews were able to put out the fire around 2 a.m. due to the amount of hay that needed to be removed from the barn. The cause of the fire was determined to be a possible heat lamp used to heat chickens.