Firefighters assist with rollover crash in Orange

Franklin County

Credit: Bryan Favreau Onscene Images

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange firefighters assisted in a rollover crash on Brookside Road Monday night.

The Orange Fire Department told 22News a rollover accident occurred on Brookline Road near the intersection of Roger’s Road around 6:45 p.m. Monday night. Photos sent in to 22News show a car on its side several feet into a wooded area near the side of the road. Orange firefighters were called to assist in the crash.

It is currently unknown what caused the rollover accident. 22News will continue to update this article as soon as more information is provided.

