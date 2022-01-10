Firefighters assist with rollover crash in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange firefighters assisted in a rollover crash on Brookside Road Monday night.

The Orange Fire Department told 22News a rollover accident occurred on Brookline Road near the intersection of Roger’s Road around 6:45 p.m. Monday night. Photos sent in to 22News show a car on its side several feet into a wooded area near the side of the road. Orange firefighters were called to assist in the crash.

Credit: Bryan Favreau Onscene Images

It is currently unknown what caused the rollover accident. 22News will continue to update this article as soon as more information is provided.