Firefighters put out two fires in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass (WWLP) – Turner’s Falls Firefighters were called to two fires Tuesday morning.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, the first fire happened at Hillcrest Elementary School where firefighters found a smoking laminating machine. Firefighters removed the laminator and set up fans for smoke and odor removal.

Shortly after, firefighters were called to the Farren Care Center on Montague City Road for a report of a fire on the roof.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, a generator was running in the basement and a vent pipe that vents out the roof got hot enough to burn the rubber membrane roof and the roofing materials under the membrane.

(Turners Falls Fire Department)

(Turners Falls Fire Department)

Fire extension was checked on each floor at the location of the pipe and crews checked all floors with a five gas meter ensuring that the building was safe for staff and residents.

The fire department said that while crews were working both fires, the Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turner’s Falls area.