Firefighters investigate gas leak from heater in Turners Falls apartment

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to investigate a gas leak in Turners Falls Friday afternoon.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, there was a gas leak from a heater at an apartment on Central Street. Berkshire Gas was called in to assist in investigating the leak for about an hour.

Two people were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for evaluation. The fire department wants to remind residents with the cold weather this weekend to call 911 if you smell any gas odors or issues with carbon monoxide.