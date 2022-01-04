Firefighters rescue driver from car after accident with trailer truck in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters assisted in removing a driver of a vehicle involved in an accident with a trailer truck Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Shelburne Fire Department, firefighters were called to the intersection of Mohawk Trail (Route 2) and Colrain Shelburne Road in Shelburne for a car accident involving a trailer truck. The driver of a Subaru in the accident had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Greenfield Fire Department. The driver was flown by a LifeStar helicopter to Baystate Medical Center for their injuries but are expected to survive.

Credit: Shelburne Fire Department

Credit: Shelburne Fire Department

Credit: Shelburne Fire Department

Credit: Shelburne Fire Department

The Shelburne Fire Department says wearing a seat belt and air bags prevented any serious injuries on the driver. Photos shared by the department show the driver side of the vehicle with extensive damage.

Shelburne Police, Greenfield Fire, LifeStar and Massachusetts State Police assisted the Shelburne Fire Department with the accident.